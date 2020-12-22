Swerve Trading 22.7% Lower This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Swerve token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $2.66 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00143544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00715553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00192069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 10,687,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,085,381 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.