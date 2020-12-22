SWYFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,371.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One SWYFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $62,437.49 and approximately $30,371.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00142431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00716387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00190580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00374019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105548 BTC.

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

SWYFT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

