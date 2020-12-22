Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) received a €106.00 ($124.71) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.57 ($130.08).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €107.00 ($125.88) on Tuesday. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day moving average is €105.60 and its 200 day moving average is €109.15.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

