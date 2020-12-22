Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 72.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,353 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 630,681 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tapestry by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,481 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 129,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Tapestry by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,529 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

