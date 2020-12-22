Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TWODF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

