Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 264,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 179,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.