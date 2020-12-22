TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 275.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

