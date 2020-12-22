Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Transocean were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transocean by 104.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

