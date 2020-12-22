Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $172,000 Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

