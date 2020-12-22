Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $357,000 Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dana were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.92, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

