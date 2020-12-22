Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 70.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

