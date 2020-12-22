Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $618.14 million, a PE ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

