Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NXRT opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.99.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

