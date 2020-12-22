Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 80.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 over the last 90 days.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

