Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.77. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 5,718,578 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 684,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 430,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 298,101 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

