Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 32,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

