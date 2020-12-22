TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $44.19 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00348734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026899 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,626,315 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.