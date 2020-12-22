TerraUSD Market Cap Achieves $151.59 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $151.59 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 152,603,119 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

