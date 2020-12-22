The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

