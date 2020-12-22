The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Declares Dividend of $0.92

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9188 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.
NYSE CEE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.