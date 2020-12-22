The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Declares Dividend of $0.92

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9188 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE CEE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

