The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00330444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

