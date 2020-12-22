The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 6.4%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 5,770,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 2,042,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.