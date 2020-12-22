The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 2,473,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,407. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.