The Korea Fund, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:KF opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.