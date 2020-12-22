The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,043.33 ($13.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total value of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31). Also, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

Shares of LON:UTG traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 991 ($12.95). The company had a trading volume of 546,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,931. The Unite Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 945.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.