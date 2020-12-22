The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $6,223,946.04 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

