TheStreet Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to B

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

