TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.20. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,560 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 million and a PE ratio of 948.38.

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit