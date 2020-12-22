TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Receives €41.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.83 ($49.21).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of FP stock traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €34.65 ($40.76). 11,529,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.81. TOTAL SE has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

