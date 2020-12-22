Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average daily volume of 415 call options.

Shares of EMAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 294,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,111. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

