Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average daily volume of 415 call options.
Shares of EMAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 294,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,111. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
