Traders Purchase High Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Call Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 989% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE:CNR opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

