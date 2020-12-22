TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 9,900 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDG traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.18.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.