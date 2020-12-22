TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

TRXC opened at $0.57 on Friday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

