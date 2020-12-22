TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.99

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 150498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $508.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

