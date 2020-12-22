Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.85

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 3968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Trebia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

