Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons Sells 106,908 Shares

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons sold 106,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$1,657,409.26.

James Todd Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 18th, James Todd Parsons sold 65,104 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.79, for a total transaction of C$1,092,881.58.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, James Todd Parsons sold 14,162 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$211,446.02.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of C$28.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TR shares. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

