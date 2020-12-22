Trollcoin Price Up 140.2% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Trollcoin has a market cap of $276,286.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 140.2% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,258.63 or 0.99799819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

