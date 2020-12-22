TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $448.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00364310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

