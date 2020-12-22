Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $382,532 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

