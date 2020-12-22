Truist Financial Lowers Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to Hold

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

AJRD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. 221,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 57.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

