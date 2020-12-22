Truist Securiti Comments on WEX Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $199.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

