Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 2,250 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 938,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after buying an additional 878,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

