Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 2,250 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TWTR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
