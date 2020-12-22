TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00347594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

