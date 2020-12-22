Ubex (UBEX) One Day Volume Hits $296,269.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha and BitMart. Ubex has a market cap of $656,743.13 and $296,269.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00012511 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00477406 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

