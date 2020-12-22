Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $274.17 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

