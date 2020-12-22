UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of US Ecology worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

