UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,826 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. BidaskClub cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

