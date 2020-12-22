UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innoviva worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVA stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

