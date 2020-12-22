Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $9.47 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00040900 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and $35.35 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,540,016 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

