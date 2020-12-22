Unify (UNIFY) Hits Market Cap of $59,717.48

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 617.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Unify has a market cap of $59,717.48 and $7,481.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00466933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.